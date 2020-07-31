Manassas leaders fail to endorse $300 million Route 28 bypass

Manassas leaders did not endorse a plan to build a bypass around the city.

Despite the urging of Mayor Hal Parrish II, the city council deferred a vote on whether or not to support the new road that would create a new pathway to drivers to access heavily-congested Route 28 until its next meeting on August 27 — after Prince William County leaders have their say at an upcoming meeting on August 4.

The controversial bypass road would be built from the intersection of Godwin Drive near Prince William Medical Center, through an open tract of wetlands, connecting with Route 28 in Fairfax County. A total of 54 homes would be demolished to make way for a road that many say will do little to alleviate traffic congestion for Manassas residents, and would instead provide a more direct route to Interstate 66 for those commuting from the Linton Hall Road corridor in Prince William County, as well from Fauquier and Stafford counties.

Supporters of the bypass, to include the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, say something needs to be done to alleviate traffic on Route 28 between Liberia Avenue in Manassas and I-66 — the most congested stretch of road in Northern Virginia. The majority of the $300 million road would be funded by a bond Prince William County voters approved last year.

Former Prince William Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe spearheaded the bypass project when he served as the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority Chairman before he was defeated in an election last fall. Parrish, who is retiring later this year, served with Nohe on the transportation authority.

“I’m mindful of this project that has been working its way through the process for many years. And the people of Prince William, (and) frankly Manassas, Manassas Park, and Northern Virginia, are looking for solutions,” said Parrish.

Current Prince William Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega put the brakes on the road project earlier this month when she requested more time to speak with residents whose homes could be demolished as part of the project. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is set to take up the measure again at its upcoming meeting on August 4.

As of Thursday, July 30, Vega told Potomac Local News she still unsure where she stands on the project.

The Prince William County Transportation Department is seeking approval from supervisors to vote in favor of asking the transportation authority for about $90 million it has earmarked for a study that will determine how the future roadway could affect the wetlands in the area. The Army Corps of Engineers would need to review the study once completed, and has the ultimate say as to whether or not the project could proceed.

Manassas City Councilwoman Pamela Sebesky said the city needs to wait for the Board of County Supervisors to make a decision before it can weigh in.

“I think it’s presumptive of us a council to not allow them to make that decision and then support what the Board of County Supervisors’ decision will be in the near future,” Sebesky said. “My sense is, as I have said, that this council needs to stand up and vote for transportation instead of slowing it down,” Parrish said.

The resolution to support the bypass died on the table.