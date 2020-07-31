Drive-by scares to be offered at Workhouse Arts this Halloween

The Workhouse Arts Center is thrilled to announce “Nightmare Prison,” Northern Virginia’s first-ever Haunted Drive-Thru, is coming to Lorton for this year’s Halloween season.

A haunted attraction is, itself, a long-standing tradition offered by the Workhouse, which serves not only as entertainment but also as an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts program, allowing local youth to practice their set production and theatrical skills.

“Nightmare Prison” is the first immersive, completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience in the region. Zombies, swamp creatures, creepy clowns, scary dolls, and frightening prisoners are among 13 different scary scenes taking up residence on the Workhouse campus during the month of October. These new inhabitants will scare and entertain visitors experiencing the attraction from the safety of their cars.

Set on the grounds of the former District of Columbia’s Correctional Facility, the Workhouse campus provides a unique and extra eerie setting for this Halloween attraction.

“At a time when Performing Arts is on hold in the nation, the Workhouse is truly pleased to provide an artistic outlet for our young actors, set designers, stage managers, and volunteers alike to participate safely in creating this incredible production,” said Joseph Wallen, Director of Performing Arts at the Workhouse. “Building on last year’s Haunted Trail production of “Breakout” and this year’s Drive-In Movie series at the Workhouse, we found a way to create a hair-raising, haunted attraction that is both terrifying and completely safe. The drive-thru design of “Nightmare Prison” will allow visitors to enjoy the Halloween season despite COVID-19,” adds Caroline Blanco, Vice-Chair of the Workhouse Board of Directors and Chair of the Workhouse Haunted Attraction Design Team.

Ticket prices start at $60 per vehicle will go on sale in late August. There will be 13 nights of fright, starting on Friday, Oct. 2 through Sat. October 31. Fridays and Saturdays will run from 7-11 p.m. each weekend in October, and the three Sundays in the middle of the month (October 11, 18, and 25) will run from 7-10 p.m.

The Workhouse will soon be announcing auditions for scare actors and is accepting volunteers to assist in this year’s event. Students wishing to volunteer are eligible to receive service hours. The tickets, along with contributions and sponsorships, will keep the arts alive in our region. Join us to do something fun, unique, and incredible. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact: [email protected]