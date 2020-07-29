Woman reports strangulation, police now seeking suspect

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in Woodbridge.

Prince William police were called on Tuesday, July 28, at 12:44 p.m. to Potomac Ridge Apartments located at 2800 block of Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, told police that she and a man were involved in an argument that escalated on July 12.

Police said that during the altercation, the woman tried to leave an apartment to seek help when the suspect grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground. The suspect then dragged the woman toward the apartment door and began to hit her multiple times, according to police.

The woman sought treatment for her injuries at the time of the incident and didn’t report on the incident until recently. As a result of the investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for a suspect, but attempts at finding the man have been unsuccessful.

Rashaan Hassein-Hameed Edwards, 22, of 2800 block of Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge, is described as black, 5’11 tall, 195 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for malicious wounding, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery.