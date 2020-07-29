Trial date set after woman killed while walking dog in Woodbridge

Cierra Dickerson, who was involved in the fatal car accident that resulted in the death of Deborah Lynn Talbot, will face trial February 8, 2021.

According to a press release from the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, the suspect, Cierra Dickerson, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter under which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $2500 fine.

She’s also been charged with one count of racing involving death, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

A grand jury indicted Dickerson on July 6.

The fatal crash occurred on May 1. Investigators said Dickerson drove off the roadway while speeding on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge and hit Talbot while she was walking her dog.

Talbot was then flown to a local hospital where she ultimately died from her injuries.