Michael Wayne Tyner, 57 of Woodbridge, VA died at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on July 27, 2020. Michael was born in Maryland to the late Loy Tyner and Vivian Tyner in 1963. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed visiting the Shenandoah National Park and Skyline drive. He was an avid fan and collector of NASCAR. He retired from Fairfax Water Authority after 27 years of service. He was devoted to his mother and her care as well his faithful dog, Marty.

He is survived by his brother, Larry Tyner (Tami) of Beavercreek, OH; two nieces, Amy Tyner (Dave) of Beavercreek, OH and Tara Miller (Kyle) of Findlay, OH; one nephew, James Tyner of Beavercreek, OH. He is also survived by three great nieces and four great nephews.