Police make arrests in abduction, assault cases

A man wanted in connection with a reported abduction and assault and battery is now in custody.

Paul Parker Gordon, 64, of 19142 Potomac Crest Drive in Triangle, was arrested on Thursday, July 23. Police had been searching for him since Monday, July 21, after he was charged following an assault on a woman at a home in the 4700 block of Kilbane Road in Dale City.

The victim told police that Gordon had followed her to her car and grabbed her by the arm, preventing her from leaving. The two managed to separate and Gordon fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Gordon is charged with abduction along with assault and battery, with a pending court date and an unavailable bond, said police.

In an unrelated incident that occurred in the 9100 block of Yorkshire Lane near Manassas on Sunday, July 26, police were called at 7:45 p.m. to a home where an argument between two people was taking place.

Police said they saw a man shove a 50-year-old family member. Police then pursued to handcuff the suspect, which he refused and bit an officer, police said.

Police managed to handcuff him and take him to jail. Police found that the suspect had hit another family member, a 13-year-old boy before police arrived.

No injuries were reported on the boy, but minor injuries were found on the 50-year-old woman and a police officer. Police identified the suspect as Antonio Soriano Moran, 45, of the 9100 block of Yorkshire Lane near Manassas.

Moran was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic assault and battery, obstruction of justice, public intoxication. His court date is set for September 16, 2020, and he is being held without bond.