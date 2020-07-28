Mason Neck State Park closes after coronavirus case

Mason Neck State Park, located in Lorton, V.A., is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

While the employee is currently at home being quarantined, closing the park was necessary to protect the health of park visitors and employees, according to Julie Buchanan, senior public relations and marketing specialist.

This decision follows protocol from Virginia State Parks, based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, Buchanan states.

Park facilities will be deep cleaned and sanitized. Facilities will only reopen if the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the agency that manages the state parks, has determined the risk of community spread has been reduced, according to Buchanan.

Buchanan says decisions to close a state park are made on a case-by-case basis. Any state park closures related to the coronavirus pandemic will be listed on DCR’s website at dcr.virginia.gov.