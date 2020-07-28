A man was found passed out in front of a business and police said to have found drugs in his possession along with outstanding warrants for not showing up to court.

More in a press release:

“DRUGS

7-[Eleven], 378 Garrisonville Road, 7/27, 11:54 p.m. Deputy Richardson responded to the convenience store for a suspicious person that had been found passed out in front of the business. The subject was identified as Richard Harper, 38, of Fredericksburg. Deputies found that Harper had an active warrant from Fredericksburg for failing to appear [in court]. A search incident to his arrest revealed a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Harper was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the outstanding Fredericksburg warrant.

FRAUD

Fiddlers Court, 7/27, 8:02 p.m. Resident reported that she was selling her vehicle over the internet and a potential buyer sent her a check for more money than she requested, asking that she send him the difference back. When the resident attempted to deposit the check, the bank returned it and advised the check had bounced. The incident is under investigation.”