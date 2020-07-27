Stafford hikes truck tow fees as much as 73%

It’s going to cost truck drivers more to get towed in Stafford County.

The Board of Supervisors increased the fees towing companies that are allowed to charge when the hook up a medium-sized or large size truck.

Tow truck drivers will now charge more if they pick up and pull trucks the size of ambulances and small delivery trucks, as well as larger trucks, live garbage haulers, and plows.

Fees for trucks ranging between five and 13 tons and will be charged $250, a 66% increase. Drivers of trucks weighing over 13 tons may be charged $475, an increase of 73%.

Truck towing fees in Stafford County have not been updated since 2009, according to a staff government report prepared for the Board of Supervisors.

Rock Hill Supervisor Crystal Vanuch motioned to approve the measure, while George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen seconded the move. The higher fees were approved by every member of the board except Tinisha Allen who was absent for the vote.