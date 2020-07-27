Route 1 widening project will cause lane closures from through July 31

Several lane and shoulder closures are planned for July 27 to July 31 for the Route 1 widening project.

The project aims to widen Route 1 to six lanes, between Mary’s Way and the Occoquan River.

Here are the dates and time frames of these closures, according to an update from Woodbridge Supervisor Angela Franklin:

Gordon Boulevard will be extending its roadway from July 27 to July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Lane/shoulder closures will be in the northbound and/or southbound lanes.

Gordon Boulevard will also be extended July 31, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lane/shoulder closures are the same.

Annapolis Way will be extending its roadway from July 27 to July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Lane/shoulder closures will be the northbound and/or southbound lanes.

Annapolis Way will also be extending their roadway on July 31, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lane/shoulder closures are the same.

Occoquan Road will be doing grading and concrete work from July 27 to July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Lane/shoulder closures will be the westbound and/or eastbound lanes.

Occoquan Road will also be doing concrete and grading work on July 31, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lane/shoulder closures are the same.

Route 1 will be extending their roadway from July 27 to July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane/shoulder closures will be northbound and/or southbound lanes.

Route 1 will also be extending their roadway on July 31, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lane/shoulder closures will be the same.

For more information, please call 703-792-4646 to learn more.

The $165 million project includes a new bridge over the Maurumsco Creek and is expected to be complete this fall.