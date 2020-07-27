Prince William fitness centers will reopen in phases starting Aug. 1

The Prince William Parks and Recreation department has announced its plan to reopen fitness centers in phases, starting with phase one on Aug. 1.

The Chinn and Sharron Baucom Dale City Aquatic/Fitness Centers will reopen to members on Aug.1, according to Seth Hendler-Voss, director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

The original plan for re-opening to members was on August 24, but Parks and Recreation moved it up because summer camp attendance has been down, according to Hendler-Voss.

Parks and Recreation will open both facilities in phases:

Phase 1: Self-directed fitness areas only starting August 1.

Phase 2: Lap swimming

Phase 3: Group fitness classes

Phase 4: General pool use

The start dates for phases two, three, and four have yet to be announced because it depends on filling staff vacancies/instructor availability, completing in-service training, and the coronavirus case trend.

Members will be able to register online for 90-minute time slots, and Parks and Recreation will limit facility capacity to conform with the VA Forward Blueprint Guidelines. Non-member drop-in use will not be permitted at this juncture.

“About 90% of our members maintained their memberships, but we froze their bank drafts and extended their membership period,” said Hendler-Voss.

Facilities will close in the middle of the day for deep cleaning.

Everyone entering will have their temperature taken and be verbally screened similar to what facilities are currently doing for summer campers. Masks will be required when not exercising, according to Hendler-Voss.

Parks and Recreation has announced that it is planning to utilize lifeguards who are already certified, whereas outdoor pools would have required a massive, close contact training effort to certify new guards.

The department is currently developing fall program options for these centers as well as other sites that are responsive to the changing needs of the community, according to Hendler-Voss.

Parks and Recreation is engaging various stakeholders in this process and will be sharing these options with the County Executive in the near future.