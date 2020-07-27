Prince William

LIVE with Rich Anderson on Wednesday, July 29

By Uriah Kiser

Richard “Rich” Anderson represented Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates between 2010 and 2017.

Today, he is running to be the next Republican Party of Virginia Chairman.

Join us at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 on YouTube, when we’ll talk to Anderson about his run for control of the party, about how he plans to make the party competitive again in bright blue Virginia, and, specifically, what his plans are for Prince William County — a county that was solidly “purple” 10 years but has now shifted solidly into the Democrat’s win column.

We’ll be taking your questions in the YouTube chat, so be sure to join us at LIVE at 9 p.m.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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