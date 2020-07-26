Stafford fire truck collides with van in Falmouth

A Stafford County fire engine struck a passenger van in the Falmouth area, the county’s fire chief tells us:

On Saturday morning, July 25, Rescue 1, stationed in Falmouth, was involved in a traffic crash with a passenger van while responding to an emergency call on Interstate 95. There are no injuries to the personnel responding in Rescue 1 nor the individuals in the passenger van.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Butler Road (Route 17) and Cambridge Street (Route 1). Rescue entered the intersection through the opposing lanes of travel due to traffic, and turned right to head northbound on Route 1. All emergency lights, sirens and warning devices were activated at the time.

The passenger van was traveling straight through the intersection when the collision occurred. The passenger van sustained damage to the driver side and Rescue 1 sustained damage to the front passenger side. All individuals involved were evaluated at the scene, none reported injuries.

The intersection of Butler Road and Cambridge Street has since been reopened. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident, and it will be reviewed by the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department.