Prince William police plan neighborhood watch webinar July 29

Prince William County Police Department will host a webinar called “Neighborhood Watch” to help residents learn how to keep their community safe, connected, and informed.

This event will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, for citizens who want to learn how to improve the safety of their community. According to Prince William County Police Department’s “Join Virtual Neighborhood Watch Webinar” page, those interested in joining the webinar through their computer can do so by:

Joining this Webex link and the link will take you to a page that will ask for your name and email address. The next page will then ask you to enter the session password: VNW2020 which participants will then click “Join Now” after inputting the password.

Follow any directions that then appear on your screen to participate and enter the webinar meeting. For those who would rather join in on the meeting through phone, they may call 1-415-655-001 and enter, when prompted, the session number: 160 607 6223, to participate in the meeting.