Off-duty law enforcement officer pulls struggling swimmer to safety

A Secret Service member and several other citizens noticed a 21-year-old man nearly drowning at Falmouth Beach and was able to revive him before emergency personnel arrived.

The event happened on Tuesday, July 21, at 5:41 p.m. when officers along with Fire and Rescue arrived at Falmouth Beach on an emergency report person in distress in the river. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that when they arrived, the 21- year old was revived by beachgoers.

Beachgoers onshore noticed a man struggling to swim and then attempted to save him. An off-duty law enforcement officer who is also a U.S. Secret Service member, Darius Burr, noticed and helped save the troubled man, according to police.

A Stafford sheriff’s spokesman says Burr and other citizens helped remove the victim from the waters and onto the shore where Burr then began CPR. Another person helped by tilting the victim’s chin back while Burr did the compressions.

Police said that after a few compressions, the man was able to breathe again on his own.