Metalheads rejoice: Live music to return to Manassas brewery

Tucked Away Brewing Company will host Severing All Ties, a benefit to support Mental Health America (MHA), a charity organization based in Virginia.

The event will feature a live heavy metal concert at the Manassas brewery — the first of its kind since the city and state located down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held inside the brewery, and the promoters, Metal Teresa Productions, is requiring all who attend to wear masks. Metal Teresa is also ensuring adherence to the pandemic orders by providing hand sanitizer and assuring that there is enough room in the venue to keep up with social distancing demands.

During the lockdown, Metal Teresa live casted shows on Facebook Live and was successful in raising $1,000 for the Feeding America charity. During the lockdown Feeding America’s physical donations had dropped and the funds raised by Metal Teresa helped the charity food bank to stay afloat.

“After hearing about the significant increase in suicide, domestic violence, child abuse during the COVID-19 outbreak and while everyone is isolated on a lockdown with Phase 1 and 2, I knew the next show had to be about mental health awareness and offering support to a program that offers assistance to those in need. Sometimes people need to let go of the things holding them back, holding them down, and need to take care of themself before they can help others,” stated Shamla Safi aka Metal Teresa in an email to Potomac Local News.

The show will also be accompanied by an art auction of twenty pieces of donated artwork by artist Isabel Caudill. All proceeds from the art auction will also go to Mental Health America.

The lineup of bands performing at this show will include punk cover band Awkward Moment, experimental metal band Alcindor, metal/death/thrash band “Under Broken Skies,” from Fredericksburg, death/thrash metal band “Ashes of Everest” from Front Royal, Washington, D.C. nu-metal band “Sentius,” and thrash metal band “Wolf Legion,” also from Fredericksburg.

According to its website MHA, which was founded in 1909, is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans.

The show will be held at Tucked Away Brewing Company, at 8420 Kao Circle in Manassas on Saturday, September 19 at 5 p.m. The show will be for all ages, and tickets will be sold at the door for $10 each.