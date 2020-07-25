Raymonde Yvette Holcomb, 93 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Harbor Chase in Woodbridge, Virginia following a long illness.

Rae was born on May 15, 1927 in Fez, Morocco to the late Fernand and Marie Josephe Marlaud. She was an only child and a citizen of France.

She met her beloved husband Charles Edward Holcomb, Major USMC RET in Rabat, Morocco and they subsequently married on August 12, 1955. Ray enjoyed flower arranging, knitting, nature and traveling throughout the US. Her favorite occupation, however, was spending time with her family. She was charming, full of energy and loved to laugh, especially when teased.

Rae leaves to cherish her memory three daughters Mary Board, Jackie Jerome and Terrie Kreiner and their husbands Terry, Steve and Mike. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.