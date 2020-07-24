Woodbridge High School seniors receive surprise gifts for work during pandemic

Three students from Woodbridge High School helped their classmates throughout the year and to repay them, Walden University gave them surprise gifts to help shape their future.

A video produced by the for-profit university catering to working adults features the story of three seniors who were recognized by Walden University for their work to support Washington, D.C.- Area Students Graduating During the pandemic.

Donovyn James was looking forward to performing in his last musical and concerts before the pandemic hit and shortened the school year. James showed in the video sent to us that he only had an iPad and headphones to create the music he has a passion for.

“You got to work well with what you have,” James stated in the video.

James’ mother stated how she had struggled for a long time to get pregnant with James and now that many years later, he has missed out on his last prom that she wished she could see him have.

“To not be able to see him enjoy his last prom or graduation, it was very disheartening.”

When all seemed lost, James received a letter from Walden University thanking him for his impact on the community and how they would like to repay him with a gift that would help his future. Walden University gifted James a new laptop to produce and perform music along with a new microphone, headphones, and a gift card for other musical equipment.

“It’s not everyday where something really spectacular happens to me and ends up making me feel special. So yeah, I feel pretty honored,” James said.

Ava Pumpelly was another student who had a big passion for creating in high school. Pumpelly was the one who was behind the scenes of other student’s lives by taking pictures and making videos on her phone.

With Pumpelly’s family, her parents discussed the struggles they have gone through together that have affected Pumpelly’s way of obtaining appropriate equipment for her video creating passion.

“We have had money, we lost money, there have been surgeries, and unexpected health issues,” her father stated.

Pumpelly received a letter from Walden University, thanking her for all her positive impact on the students around her during her high school career. To repay her efforts, Walden University gifted her with a new camera along with a subscription to a high-quality image and video editing software.

When hearing this news, Pumpelly tearfully hugged her mom in happiness.

Jessica Benitez was another student with big plans after High School. Benitez planned to go to Marymount University to study Human Rights and Sociology on a Pre-Law track.

Benitez’s mom discussed in the video their wishes for Benitez and her future.

“My greatest dream is that my children become professionals and that they have a better future than what we as parents had.”

Benitez received a letter from Walden University explaining that students from her school had nominated her to receive recognition from the University. To repay her impact on her fellow student’s lives, Walden University gifted her with gift cards to her college bookstores as well as gift cards to IKEA to help her pay for dorm room furniture and supplies.

Benitez tearfully read the news aloud and her mom hugged her in response to the news.

Along with awarding these seniors with gifts, Walden University also donated $7,500 to the Black Lives Matter charity that Woodbridge High School Student Senior Board chose as their most important charity.