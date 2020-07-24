Stafford airport set to extend runway, attract more flights

The Stafford Regional Airport plans to begin construction on a 1,000-foot extension to its already existing 5,000-foot by 100-foot paved runway in early or mid-September.

This project has been in the works since 2007, and the Stafford Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) opened bids for a contract on June 9. The winning bidder was Fredericksburg based Henderson Construction Company, which made a bid of just over $3.4 million for the project.

After the bid was accepted, the airport filed an application for a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with a deadline for submission of June 15. That airport met the deadline and the authority was informed by the FAA that they would receive a grant budget of $5.7 million.

The airport obtained permits from both the FAA and the Virginia Department of Aviation that cost $1.3 million and $112,000, respectively for this extension. The SRAA spent $28,000 on the design of the extension.

The airport also had to get mitigation credits due to nearby wetlands and streams that could be affected by the construction. Two credits were purchased from local wetland and stream mitigation banks for $221,100, valued at $110,000 per credit.

The airport also spent $369,000 on mitigation for stream impacts that will be purchased through the Nature Conservancy Trust Fund.

SRAA member Hank Scharpenberg has been on the board since 2007 and was a huge force in pushing for this runway extension.