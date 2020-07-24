Sedona Taphouse celebrates National Tequila Day

Are you in the mood to celebrate the end of the week with some tequila? Come down to Sedona Taphouse today!

Sedona Taphouse posted on its Twitter about trying the Prickly Pear Margarita to celebrate National Tequila Day in style. The taphouse recommends trying its handcrafted guacamole on the side for a perfect pairing.

The Prickly Pear Margarita is made with pears, Jose Cuervo, and fresh juices.

Sedona Taphouse locations in Virginia include Colonial Heights, Fredericksburg, Glen Allen, Midlothian, and soon Chantilly will be added to the list.

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