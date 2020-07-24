Police search for suspects in fatal stabbing outside Woodbridge nightclub

Charlie Davis III, 28, of Dumfries was stabbed to death outside of a Woodbridge night club early this morning.

Police were called to the Babylon Cafe at 3081 Golanski Boulevard at 2:13 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. They found the victim suffering stab wounds and then called for an ambulance to take him to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Davis III was stabbed during a fight that broke out in the parking lot after the club had closed. Those involved in the fight fled the scene after Davis III was stabbed, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip