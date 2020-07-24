Emma Lee Parks McLaughlin Parks was born to Dannie and Liza Janne McLaughlin on October 15,1924.in Wagram North Carolina. She was the fourth child born to a family of seven siblings,Dannie Jack McLaughlin,Julia Mae Whitted, Anne Baldwin, Josephine Harris,Bessie McLeod and James McLaughlin. She was the last of her siblings that preceded her in death.

Emma was a loving parent to one son,Daniel G. McLeod Sr.,his wife Patricia D. McLeod. Emma has two Grandchildren Daniel McLeod Jr.(wife Claudine) and Terah McLeod. She has five Great Grand children: Scarlett McLeod, Tygi McLeod Reid, Taleah McLeod Holiday, Tesha McLeod Patterson and Talib McLeod.

Emma Parks was associated with the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 1950’s and she later studied with Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fayetteville NCin the late 1990’s. She was soon thereafter admitted to a nursing home due to her health condition. Emma Parks was known as a Hardworking person that raised her child and maintained her family with dignity and independence all of her life. Her employers always regarded her as a valued employee. We as her family will truly miss her and the open and honest manner in which she approached matters. She loved Jehovah and was always open to the scriptures shared with her by the friends that visited her at the nursing home.

We can apply the scripture at 2 Timothy 4:7 states “I have fought the fine fight, I have run the race to the finish, I have observed the faith.” We look forward to a reunion in the new system that awaits her. I hope to see you in Paradise Mom.

Kingdom Song 139 “Just see yourself when all is new”

Thank to all the family and friends that shared their salutations and condolences.