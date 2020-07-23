Kathleen “Kathy” Cecelia Miskin, 77, of Dale City, VA passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Kathy was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 4, 1942 to the late Thomas and Jean McGovern. In her early life, the military took her to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Syracuse, New York, and ultimately to Quantico, Virginia.

Kathy is preceded in death by her sister Florence McGovern. She is survived by her three children, Michael Miskin and his wife Lynne, Jean Sutts and her husband Ken, and Edward Miskin and his wife Andrea. She is also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren, Kenneth Sutts, Kevin Miskin, Stephanie Roadcap, Jeffrey Miskin, Christopher Miskin, Jackie Clark, Kelly Miskin, and Edward Miskin, along with her one precious great grandchild, Annabelle Clark.

She was a lifelong resident of Prince William County since 1967. She owned her own business for many years then later transitioned into retail. In her final years of employment, she worked in the jewelry business and had a large group of dedicated customers that would only deal with her. In her retirement years, she enjoyed working for Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home providing comfort and assistance to grieving families.

She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering to stock the food bank and donating turkeys to families in need at Thanksgiving. She always wanted to help omeone in need. Even in her final months of her life, she offered and paid for lunch for a Virginia State Trooper.

In her spare time, she enjoyed watching Major League Baseball (Nationals), National Football League (Cowboys), playing golf, and traveling to New York to visit family and friends. For any years, she dressed up as the Easter Bunny and visited local nursing homes and brought smiles and happiness to the elderly as she passed out lollipops. However, her biggest passion was spending time with her family.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be ffered on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1030am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Road, Woodbridge, VA 22193. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society