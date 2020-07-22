The sunflowers are in bloom and ready for picking at Burnside Farms in Nokesville.

Every summer in the middle of July, when the sunflowers bloom, Burnside Farms holds the Summer of Sunflowers: a sunflower festival that allows guests to pick sunflowers and participate in various fun activities. While certain portions of the event will be different this year due to the new coronavirus, namely their famous ‘sunflower maze,’ an abundance of sunflowers will still be available for guests to pick and take home.

“We plant over 30 varieties of cutting sunflowers on eight acres in successive crops to ensure at least six weeks of blooming flowers – through Labor day,” stated Burnside Farms’ website.

The event, which is open every day from 10 am-6 pm, allows guests to pick three sunflowers with the cost of admission ($12 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages 3-12), as well as additional flowers for a $1.50 fee per extra flower. Children under 3 are free.

Aside from sunflower picking, the event also includes picnic areas, a JumpPad, a play area, and a short film cinema in the barn, most of which will go through daily sanitization for protection against the new coronavirus. The event also typically includes a ‘sunflower maze,’ but it has not been determined if it will open due to the current global pandemic.

“We have one of the nation’s only sunflower mazes! Due to COVID-19, our sunflower maze may not open,” stated Burnside Farms’ website.

For those looking for an evening event, the Summer of Sunflowers also hosts Sunflower Sunsets, an identical event that takes place on Thursdays and Saturdays from 6-8 pm. Adult tickets (ages 13+) are $14, while children’s tickets (3-12) are $10. Children under 3 are free.

Guests are encouraged to ‘treat a visit to the farm like you would for most any other establishment’ by wearing a face mask and social distancing, according to the farm’s website. Guests are additionally encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer in the case of a shortage on the farm.

“We ask that you wear a mask or face covering in common areas (check-in, check out area) and maintain proper social distancing at all times,” stated Burnside Farms’ website.

The event will last until Labor Day and will only take place at Burnside Farms’ Nokesville location at 11008 Kettle Run Rd. More information can be found here.