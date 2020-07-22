Prince William searching for abduction, assault and battery suspect

Police said a man followed a woman to her vehicle and grabbed her by the arm so she couldn’t leave after they got into an escalating argument.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 21, at 7:53 p.m., when police arrived in response to a call reporting of a domestic problem. Police said that when they arrived at 4700 Block of Kilbane Road in Dale City, a woman, also the victim, told police that she and an acquaintance of hers were in an argument that escalated.

The victim told police that the man followed her out to her car before grabbing her by the arm, preventing her from leaving the scene. When the two managed to separate, police said the suspect ran away from the residence before police arrived at the location.

Police said the victim had only minor injuries from the incident. Police have obtained arrest warrants for the suspect but attempts at finding him have been unsuccessful, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Paul Gordon Parker, 61, with no fixed address.

He’s described as a black male, 5’4 in height with a weight of 135 pounds. He is said to have brown hair and eyes.

Parker is wanted for charges of abduction and assault and battery. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department’s tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip at pwcgov.org.