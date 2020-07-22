Ornery Beer Company announces weekend brunch hours

For all the brunch lovers out there, Ornery Beer Company has announced its hours so you can stop by and satisfy your brunch cravings.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Ornery Beer Company will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers can choose a variety of brunch plate options like biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, smoked salmon benedict, and more with a side of arugula salad.

There are also different options for pizza like Classic Margherita, Napoli, and Sausage and Sunny. Soups and salads are also available.

There are three options of cocktails: Tito’s Bloody Mary, Strawberry Shandy Quencher, and lastly Mimosas and Bellinis.

Kids can have their choice of brunch options as well with having eggs any way they want, waffles with their choice of toppings, or a breakfast pizza.

https://twitter.com/OrneryBeer/status/1284486806302527489

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