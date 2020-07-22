Columbia Gas offers payment plans for those affected by coronavirus

Many have been struggling to make ends meet on their bills since the coronavirus outbreak, and now Columbia Gas of Virginia is giving its customers a break when it comes to paying their bills.

From a press release:

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertain economy and loss of jobs, many Virginia residents are having a hard time paying their bills — some for the very first time. Trying to figure out where to go for help can be a challenge all its own.

We urge Columbia Gas of Virginia customers who are behind on their gas bills to reach out to us now. We can work with you on affordable payment plans and provide information on other assistance available — not just for utilities but other household expenses.

One of the assistance programs available is HeatShare, a program administered by the Dollar Energy

Fund. HeatShare uses money donated by Columbia Gas, its customers and employees to help eligible

customers pay their Columbia Gas bills.

Our customer care team can help you get connected to this program or customers can reach out to them directly. More than ever before, we want to help our customers get through these tough times by providing solutions to what can feel like insurmountable problems.

We’ll work with their budgets and timelines so they can feel some financial relief and maintain gas service. Our customer care teams are ready to help at columbiagasva.com/bills-and-payments or at 800-543-8911.

In addition to the HeatShare, there are many other selfless organizations serving communities across the Commonwealth. We want to thank all of the non-profit organizations across the state that are stepping up to help those who are struggling.

Columbia Gas of Virginia has taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19

pandemic, including voluntarily suspending shutoffs for non-payment and late fees, as well as offering its

most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. The company

is continuing to provide essential natural gas services, operating under health and safety protocols.

For full details of the company’s COVID-19 response, visit columbiagasva.com.”