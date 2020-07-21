Stafford woman charged with attempted assault on law enforcement after dog incident

A Stafford woman is charged with assault and battery after she commanded her dog to attack deputies, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

From the sheriff’s office:

“ASSAULT

Pike Place, 07/20, 11:25 p.m. Deputies Keenan and Voellmar were serving an arrest warrant on Pike Place when a relative of the wanted person approached them. The relative was identified as Kaitlyn Fernandez, 20, of Stafford. Fernandez attempted to grab the arrested relative from the deputies and continued to scream at the deputies. Fernandez then retrieved her German Shepherd and pointed toward the deputies and began yelling for the dog to attack. Fortunately, the dog did not obey the commands. Fernandez was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice. She was released on an unsecured bond by the magistrate.

DUI

Jefferson Davis Highway/Foreston Woods Drive, 07/19, 5:41 a.m. Deputy West observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway as it exited the divided highway of the Wayside. She conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jamie Mendoza, 25, of Stafford. Mendoza had slurred speech and the odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and Mendoza was arrested for DUI. Suspected drugs were found in the vehicle. Mendoza was charged with DUI, drinking while driving, no license, driving the wrong way and possession of marijuana. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 bond.

INTOXICATED PERSON

Falmouth Beach, 401 River Road, 07/20, 4:12 p.m. Deputies were called to the area for a subject that was yelling and cursing at people. Upon arrival, Deputy Dominguez located Donald Tau, 66, of Stafford, in the water. Tau refused to exit the water because he did not want to be arrested for drunk in public. Tau also threatened to hit anyone that came near him with a cane that he was carrying. While Deputy Dominguez continued to talk with Tau, Deputy Russo was able to approach from the other side and take Tau into custody. Tau was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $500 bond for public intoxication and obstruction of justice.

LARCENY

Crab Apple Drive/Boxelder Drive, 07/20, 7:19 a.m. A representative from the construction company reported a 6’ by 12’ blue metal box was stolen from this area between July 9th and July 15th. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Runnerstrom at 540-658-4400.”