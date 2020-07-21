Runners offered refunds, Marine Corps Marathon goes virtual

The 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) weekend events will shift to virtual-only due to ongoing public health concerns from the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Marine Corps Marathon Organization, officials have stated how they feel about the virtual event and why they chose that route.

“We explored various approaches to safely execute a live event and held numerous meetings with Marine Corps leadership, local government and public health officials,” said Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization. “We understand this is disappointing news for many, but we could no longer envision a way to gather together in compliance with safety guidelines. While we are unable to celebrate in-person this October, we are excited about the opportunity to bring the 45th anniversary event to the homes of runners around the world through a rewarding and engaging virtual experience.”

According to the press release, the virtual MCM events including the MCM, MCM10K, MCM50K, and the MCM Semper Fun Mile must be completed between October 1 and November 10, the Marine Corps birthday. All participants will receive the corresponding participant shirt, commemorative bib, patch, and/or finisher medal.

Runners will also have access to an online event program, personalized finisher certificate, the MCM audio experience, and several new digital engagement platforms, according to Public Relations Coordinator Jheanel Walters.

Further instructions and a link to the registration change form will be sent this week to the e-mail address provided by participants during registration. The deadline for currently registered runners to take action on the change form is August 5, 2020.

Walters states that runners who are currently in the live MCM or MCM50K category have the option to defer entry to a future year (2021, 2022, or 2023) of the runner’s choice at no additional fee. These runners will have a guaranteed virtual entry available for purchase for 24 hours following initiation of the deferment process.

Runners may also request a full registration refund including carbo dining tickets and bib mail out, if purchased.

According to Walter, runners who already deferred to a future year and paid a deferment fee will receive an automatic refund of the $30 fee and have the option to remain deferred for a later year or request a full registration refund including carbo dining tickets and bib mail out, if purchased.

Walter states runners who previously transferred directly from the live to the virtual event have the option to request a partial refund of the registration fee, minus the $45 virtual entry fee, or cancel their registration and request a full registration refund.

Virtual event registration is open to the public. Entry fees are $45 for the MCM and MCM50K, $33 for the MCM10K, and $20 for the Semper Fun Mile, according to Walters.

Refunds of registration fees will be processed beginning on August 6, 2020 and may take between four to six weeks to complete. Processing fees will not be refunded.

“Health and safety are our top priorities during this challenging time,” said Libby Garvey, Arlington County Board Chair. “The Marine Corps Marathon is a treasured event and tradition in our community that Arlingtonians look forward to each year. As we celebrate the race’s 45th anniversary this year, we will be enthusiastically and virtually cheering on each runner. We can’t wait to welcome these dedicated athletes and fans back to Arlington in person in 2021.”

In addition to marking its 45th anniversary, this year’s MCM commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima by featuring actual volcanic ash collected at that site within the event medal.