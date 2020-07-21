Prince William opens eight new pickleball courts for public use

Prince William County has opened eight new pickleball courts at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge.

Many citizens have already been using the courts for a while, but a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony made things official, according to a Prince William County press release.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey attended the ceremony and talked about seeing people playing pickleball every day when she arrives at her office at the Ferlazzo Building.

“It’s such a refreshing and reviving thing to see because it lets me know that, in this uncertain time of COVID-19, people are taking care of their health, their hearts and their minds and most of all their spirits,” Bailey said.

The eight pickleball courts replaced several old tennis courts.

“They took a dilapidated recreational space and turned it into something beautiful. There is a huge demand for pickleball,” said Barbara Tyrrell, a USA Pickleball Assoication Woodbridge Ambassador.

J. Hall., now a professional pickleball player, said two 70-year-old women introduced him to pickleball when he was a firefighter in Manassas Park a couple of years ago, according to the press release.

“You see people [from ages] under eight to over 80. It also speaks to the cohesiveness of pickleball. It’s for everybody,” Hall said.

Hall, who goes by “Gizmo Pickleball” when he’s playing professionally, said pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

“It’s addictive point, blank, period.”

Pickleball is a sport invented in 1965 with a paddle and a ball played on what resembles a small tennis court.

“My introduction when people ask me, ‘What is pickleball?’ is I always tell them it’s like tennis and ping pong had a baby. This will generally get everybody to think and laugh about it, and at that point, I’ve got them just interested enough to… at least get them out to the court,” Hall said.

Woodbridge Pickleball Ambassador Nick Katsarelis said pickleball was born of a backyard game but has grown into much more.

“These courts are great. I have played on a variety of courts in different areas, and these match up with anything I have played on. They’re outstanding. They are fantastic,” Katsarelis said.

Katsarelis also added that the courts promote camaraderie among the seasoned players, who encourage others to learn the game.

“We do very well at trying to keep it open, mixing people, trying to make people feel comfortable and included, whatever skill level they are.”

The press release revealed that Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director, Seth Hendler-Voss, also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and said people don’t even need equipment when they encounter one of the Woodbridge Pickleball Ambassadors.

“Anyone who happens upon these courts is happening upon not just one ambassador, but hundreds of ambassadors … always willing to loan a paddle out and teach someone to play.”

Bailey said she was ready to meet the pickleball players on their turf.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to get out here and get to know you and let you teach me how to play.”

More information about parks, recreation, and tourism in Prince William County is available at pwcgov.org.