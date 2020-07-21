Prince William approves $142 million roadway project

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the $142 million Balls Ford Interchange Project that is expected to help relieve traffic congestion.

Construction will begin this fall and is expected to be completed in November 2022.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently approved the final design for the Prince William Parkway Interchange and Balls Ford Road Realignment project.

According to communications analyst Keith Walker, the project will realign roughly 1.9 miles of Balls Ford Road, between Devlin Road and Doane Drive, into a four-lane, divided roadway. The roadway will also contain a raised median, a sidewalk on one side, and a multi-use path on the other side.

Walker states the project will take Balls Ford Road over the Prince William Parkway with a diverging diamond interchange. The project will also include a bridge over the existing Norfolk Southern Railway.

The Prince William County Department of Transportation will administer the project with state money that came through the Transform I-66 Outside the Beltway Concessionaire Fund. That fund granted $143 million to fully finance the project, according to Walker.

The goal of the completed road project is to relieve existing and predicted future traffic congestion and improve the safety of drivers at the Balls Ford Road-Prince William Parkway intersection, according to Walker.

Anyone with questions on the project can email the project manager Mary Ankers at [email protected] with “Realigned Balls Ford Interchange” referenced in the subject line.

More information about transportation projects in the county is available at pwcgov.org.