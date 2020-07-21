Old Bust Head Brew adds a new drink to their menu

A colorful beer has been added to the menu at Old Bust Head Brew and it is available on draft and to-go for customers to come and try.

Old Bust Head Brew calls it: Summer Cherry Wit. It is a tart brew that is made with sweet and sour cherry puree, according to Old Bust Head Brew’s Twitter post.

The brewery stated that they add an orange peel and coriander to give it a spice while the wheat in the brew along with Pilsen malts helps keep the brew smooth and crushable.

?New Beer Alert! ? Summer Cherry Wit is a tart fruited wit brewed w/ heaps of sweet & sour cherry puree. Orange peel & coriander add subtle spice while wheat & Pilsen malts help keep Summer Cherry smooth and crushable. Summer Cherry Wit is available on draft & to-go Sat 7/18! pic.twitter.com/gcjQI6U0G2 — Old Bust Head Brew (@oldbustheadbrew) July 17, 2020

Old Bust Head Brewery is located at 7134 Farm Station Road in Vint Hill.

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