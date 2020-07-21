Fredericksburg reports first coronavirus related death

The City of Fredericksburg released a press statement today announcing its first coronavirus related death.

The death is that of a male city resident in his 70s who passed away July 21. This is the 47th death in the region, and the 2,048th death in the Commonwealth of Virginia due to the coronavirus.

“On behalf of the City of Fredericksburg, I extend sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the City resident who died,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw in the press release. “This is a truly grievous time for our community and reminds us of the importance of all measures that slow the spread of this virus.”

The city initiated its emergency operations functions on March 13 and is working with local, state, and federal health and emergency management officials to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, city buildings are closed to the public although city functions continue.

“The City is working to protect the health and safety of our residents. We will continue working with local and state health officials and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to ensure our community continues to be informed on COVID-19 and the needs of the City are met,” Greenlaw added in the press release.

The health district is deploying all resources to contain the outbreak and continues working closely with emergency management and healthcare partners, according to the press release.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, the city recommends the following:

Stay at home to the greatest extent possible.

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must be out in public.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

For more information, visit: www.fredericksburgva.gov , www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ , http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/ and www.cdc.gov/covid19