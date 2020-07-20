Pedestrian struck on Route 28 dies

A 27-year-old man has died after he was struck while walking along Route 28 last month.

Prince William police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On June 29 at 9:52PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Nokesville Rd. and Golf Academy Dr. in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound on Nokesville Rd., just past the intersection with Golf Academy Dr., when the vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, identified as a 27-year-old man, was walking within the roadway. The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver was not injured.

The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of the crash on July 19. Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Tyler Joseph THOMA, 27, of No fixed address

The driver of the 2013 Ford Fiesta was identified as a 24-year-old man of Bristow