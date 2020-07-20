Pascuala Dominguez

Pascuala Guerrero Dominguez passed away on July 7, 2020 peacefully. She was born in San Jorge, Frias, a small village in the mountains of Peru on July 23, 1926 to Gregoria Guerrero and Braulio Dominguez. During the last few years she struggled with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer. Her three daughters (Vicenta, Ines and Maria) took care of her until her last hours, and she died while her grandson Juan Castillo (Kiko) played her favorite music (sanjuanitos).

Pascuala is survived by her beloved children Vicenta Castillo Dominguez, Felipe Castillo, Ines Tran and her late husband Minh Tran, and Segunda (Maria) Cordova and her husband Hilario Ludena. She is also survived by her 23 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Pascuala was a brave and unstoppable woman who cared deeply for her family. Her life in Peru, she liked to stay active and work hard to provide for her family. As her favorite pastime was knitting she was able to make ponchos, saddlebags, and blankets to sell and earn money. She also worked at a farm where she enjoyed to milk cows and make fresh cheese. Even after emigrating to the United States she continued to make cheese. She would also make hand-made bread tortillas and eat it with the fresh cheese, one of her favorite foods. She loved to wear her hat and horse riding. She was a very generous and humanitarian woman, cooking extra food and inviting everyone who passed through the village. She was a hard worker and with her earnings she always tried to give rather than receive. She first came to the United States in 1990, where she lived with her daughter Ines and her family. She traveled frequently to Peru to visit her family, where all her children and grandchildren eagerly awaited her, as she always brought gifts for each of them. Pascuala helped her daughter Ines migrate the rest of her family members to the United States.

Pascuala became a United States Citizen in 2007 and she was very proud of this accomplishment. Pascuala was a loving mother/grandmother/great grandmother. Her focus throughout her life was to take care of her family. She will be missed, may she rest in peace.

In Spanish:

Pascuala Guerrero Domínguez falleció pacíficamente el 7 de julio de 2020. Pascuala nació en San Jorge, Frías, un pequeño pueblo en las montañas del Perú el 23 de julio de 1926, hijo de Gregoria Guerrero y Braulio Domínguez. Durante los últimos años luchó con Parkinson y Alzheimer. Sus tres hijas (Vicenta, Inés y María) la cuidaron hasta sus últimas horas, y murió mientras su nieto Juan Castillo (Kiko) tocaba su música favorita (sanjuanitos).

A Pascuala le sobreviven sus queridos hijos Vicenta Castillo Domínguez, Felipe Castillo, Ines Tran y viuda de Minh Tran, y también Segunda (María) Córdova y su esposo Hilario Ludeña. También le sobreviven sus 23 nietos y varios bisnietos. Pascuala era una mujer valiente e imparable que se preocupaba profundamente por su familia. Su vida en Perú le gustaba mantenerse activa y trabajar duro para mantener a su familia. Como su pasatiempo favorito era tejer, pudo hacer ponchos, alforjas y mantas para vender y ganar dinero. También trabajó en una granja donde disfrutaba ordeñar vacas y hacer queso fresco.

Incluso después de emigrar a los Estados Unidos, continuó haciendo queso. También hacía tortillas de pan hechas a mano y las comía con queso fresco, una de sus comidas favoritas. Le encantaba usar su sombrero y montar a caballo. Era una mujer muy generosa y humanitaria, cocinaba comida extra e invitaba a todos los que pasaban por el pueblo. Trabajó mucho y con sus ganancias siempre trató de dar en lugar de recibir. Llegó a los Estados Unidos por primera vez en 1990, donde vivía con su hija Inés y su familia. Viajó con frecuencia a Perú para visitar a su familia, donde todos sus hijos y nietos la esperaban ansiosamente, ya que siempre traía regalos para cada uno de ellos. Pascuala ayudó a su hija Inés a emigrar al resto de los miembros de su familia a los Estados Unidos.

Pascuala se convirtió en Ciudadana de los Estados Unidos en 2007 y estaba muy orgullosa de este logro. Pascuala fue una amorosa madre / abuela / bisabuela. Su enfoque durante toda su vida fue cuidar a su familia. La extrañaremos, que descanse en paz.