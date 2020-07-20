New app can track buses for Fredericksburg Regional Transit riders

Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FRED) has announced the launch of an app called RouteShout 2.0 that helps riders track their buses, be alerted of changes, and cut down on wait times at bus stops.

According to a Fredericksburg press release, the RouteShout 2.0 app can be downloaded on iPhone and Android devices at no cost from the Apple Store or Google Play.

The app is currently available to FRED riders on all transit routes. Officials at Fredericksburg Regional Transit say FRED riders will now be able to more conveniently plan trips, reduce wait times at bus stops, and be notified of any schedule or route changes wherever they happen to be through their smartphone.

“FRED Transit is very excited to offer this tool to our riders,” said Jamie Jackson, Director of Public Transit at Fredericksburg Regional Transit. “We want to provide all our riders who rely on us every day with the latest transit technology so they can get to work, appointments, and school on time. This helps riders better plan their day and helps us support them.”

According to the press release, riders can also use the “Locate Me” GPS function within RouteShout 2.0 to determine the closest bus stops and also save favorite routes/stops for quick look-ups. When emergencies, route changes, or weather conditions occur that may affect service, riders can also subscribe to receive notifications, officials say.

The RouteShout 2.0 traveler information system is provided by RouteMatch Software, an Atlanta-based transit technology company that works extensively with transit agencies.

Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FRED) provides accessible, efficient, safe, and affordable public transit service in the Fredericksburg region, which includes the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania, and Stafford, according to the press release.

For more information go to ridefred.com or connect with them on Facebook and Twitter.

RouteMatch Software is the leading provider of passenger transportation technologies that helps transform rider experiences and engage communities, officials say. The company works with more than 600 transit agencies across the U.S. and internationally, providing quality software and award-winning customer service.

Additional information about RouteMatch’s ITS technologies is available at routematch.com or by calling RouteMatch toll-free at (US) 1-888-840-8791.