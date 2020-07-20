Mr. Linford Finn

Linford Finn, a devoted family-man and friend, passed away on July 11, 2020, at his home in Woodbridge, Virginia, with his wife and brother by his side.

On September 7, 1948, Linford Finn was born to the late Alvin and Eugenia Phinn in St. Andrew, Jamaica.

Linford moved to the North Coast of Jamaica to live with his sister Nona. It is there he began working at the Golden Head Hotel as a dishwasher. In only a short, three months, Linford was promoted to cook after stepping in for an absent member of the meal prep team.

The General Manager of the Golden Head Hotel moved to the Kaiser Bauxite Company and took Linford along. He became the first cook there and oversaw its staff. After the company closed, Lindford headed back home and began farming. This skill opened the doors of opportunity and provided him a ticket to the United States. He was recruited for farm employment in Florida and did so until moving to Virginia with his sister.

Linford relocated from Virginia and spent a few years living in Illinois with his brother. He returned to the state for lovers only to meet his wife, Eckley Finn, making Virginia his home.

Then came the greatest promotion and advancement of his journey. Linford gave his life to Christ, devoting himself to God with his very being, until his final breath. The day before being called home, Lindford used the complete gift of time to commune with our heavenly Father and seek after His face. He spent his last 24 hours fasting and praying for the ones he loved.

Linford Finn is survived by his wife, Eckley Finn, and his son Sean and his wife, Paula Phinn; his grandchildren Sean, Trusean, and Ashawnie Phinn. He is also survived by his brothers Anthony, Clifford, Albert, Milton, Edgar, Clinton, and Raphael Phinn; his sisters Beryl Lester, Nona Davis, and Aldora Phinn.