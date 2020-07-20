1 dead in head-on collision after robbery suspect evades law enforcement

Stafford sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:44 p.m. Friday, July 18 to Colonial Avenue in Falmouth to investigate a report of a stolen silver SUV. While investigators were taking the report, another deputy spotted the SUV traveling near the Rappahannock Regional Jail, about seven miles north of where the car was reported stolen.

The deputy pursued the stolen SUV, which was traveling northbound on Route 1, about three miles north to Tamar Creek Drive. Once there, the driver of the deputy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle using a pit maneuver, using his cruiser to try to cause the SUV to spin out.

The driver of the SUV recovered from the pit maneuver and then drove the vehicle into the deputy’s cruiser, causing it to fly into the air. Then the driver sped off traveling the wrong way down Route 1 and collided head-on with another vehicle that was traveling north.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle was killed, and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The name of the victim was not released.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital with serious injures.

Daontre Kalio Waters, 25, of Reva, Virginia is charged with felony murder, felony eluding, and attempted capital murder, said Stafford County Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, added Kimmitz.