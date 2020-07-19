These volunteer opportunities are open and charities are in need of help during the pandemic

Looking for ways to get out of the house and help out your community at the same time? Here are some local volunteering opportunities in need of help:

Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers for Medical Reserve Corps are needed to support several missions including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; Medical Reserve Corps have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an online application at vdh.virginia.gov. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

* Ready to get out of the house and back into the world? ACT’s Hunger Prevention Center needs help in distribution on Wednesdays and Fridays, receiving on Monday through Friday, and drivers to pick up donations from grocery stores on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Note that all volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer application found at actspwc.org prior to volunteering. Please contact Shirley at [email protected], or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information on how you can get involved.

* The Alzheimer’s Association is searching for volunteers to lead easing in some existing support and early stage groups in Manassas once the pandemic calms. Volunteer Support Group & Early Stage Facilitators help group participants develop coping methods, and encourages caregivers and family members to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health. Support groups provide a place for friends and family to share valuable information, caregiving tips and concerns about their loved ones with Alzheimer’s. Experience working with Alzheimer’s patients is desirable, but training will be provided. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* Habitat for Humanity has announced starting their Neighborhood Revitalization at East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas! This big project is in the early planning stages, but volunteer help will be needed. Please visit habitatpwc.org or email [email protected] for more information.

* You can hold a food drive and help House of Mercy re-stock their bare food pantry shelves! They have seen a big increase in clients seeking food assistance and urgently need donations of nonperishable items such as veggies, soups, mac and cheese, canned meats, etc., to re-stock their shelves. It’s so easy to conduct a food drive, even during this pandemic, and you’ll be helping to feed hungry families! Please call 703.579.0279 or email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

* Keep Prince William Beautiful is happy to announce that Community Litter Cleanups are returning! The first cleanup is scheduled for July 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Potomac Community Library. The cleanup will focus on the surrounding public roads and spaces near the library. Social distancing will be practiced, with check-in times at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.. Only 10 volunteers allowed for each check-in time. Face masks are required and KPWB will supply clean and sanitized supplies to volunteers. Please call 571.285.3772 or email [email protected] for more information.

* Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) can still use volunteer Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found at pwfoodrescue.org. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information.

* The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and other vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely drop off items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups and other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers, baby wipes, and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Lake Ridge 22192. Please email Angela at [email protected] or call 202.345.2238 to learn more.

* SERVE needs donated canned vegetables to provide healthy choices for their food assistance clients! Donations can be brought to SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center loading dock on weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., where they will be safely accepted. All veggies are welcome, but they have a big need for canned corn. Please contact Navara at [email protected] to learn more.

* Serve Our Willing Warriors in Haymarket needs volunteers age 21 and up to directly assist Warrior families during their check-in and check out at the Warrior Retreat in Bull Run. Volunteers should be available Wednesday and/or Friday mornings. Just an hour of your time will be a meaningful way to thank our veterans who have given so much for our country! Please contact Sarah at [email protected] for more information

* StreetLight Community Ministries urgently needs donations of nonperishable food for their Food Pantry so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call the wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369_5292. You can also visit their website at volunteerprincewilliam.org.