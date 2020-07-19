Stafford charges woman, 33, with vehicle tampering, public intoxication

A suspicious woman on drugs was found to be breaking into vehicles and having credit cards that weren’t hers, according to Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The event occurred on July 15, 2020, when the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 Block of Warrenton Road in response to a call reporting of a suspicious woman. According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release, the caller told police that a woman was seen shining a light into vehicles and attempting to break into them.

Police stated that the female was also seen removing a long pole from the back of a pickup truck. Deputy S. P. Whitt located two vehicles that had been tampered with.

Police stated to have found a cracked window and evidence that someone was trying to gain entry into one of the vehicles. Deputy Whitt also located the pickup truck and verified that the pole had been removed from the bed of the vehicle, according to police.

Police said when the suspect was found and spoken to, she had slurred speech and erratic movements. Police stated in the press release to have found drugs on her, according to authorities. The suspect was also to have been found to have a wallet containing credit cards that were not hers along with credit cards also not in her name.

The female suspect was identified as Kimberly Faltz, 33. Faltz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, credit card theft, two counts of vehicle tampering, and public intoxication.

Faltz was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.