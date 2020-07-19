Prince William County Government lists more locations offering free coronavirus testing

For those who missed out on the previous opportunity, here are more locations available for free coronavirus testing for those who live and work in Prince William County, City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park.
According to a Prince William County Government press release, to obtain free coronavirus testing and results, citizens must provide full name, phone number, and a home or work address that proves residence in the stated above areas.
According to the Prince William press release, here is where free testing locations can be found:
“Saturday, July 18, 2020
Development Services Building
5 County Complex Ct.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Start Time 8:30 AM
Monday, July 20, 2020
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Drive
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road
Manassas, VA 20109
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Metz Middle School
9950 Wellington Road
Manassas, Virginia 20110
Start Time: 9:00 AM”
These sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. According to Prince William County Government, citizens should arrive to the testing sites early as testing is only available until testing kits are gone.
More information about testing and the county’s response to the coronavirus available at pwcgov.org.