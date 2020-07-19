Prince William County Government lists more locations offering free coronavirus testing

For those who missed out on the previous opportunity, here are more locations available for free coronavirus testing for those who live and work in Prince William County, City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park.

According to a Prince William County Government press release, to obtain free coronavirus testing and results, citizens must provide full name, phone number, and a home or work address that proves residence in the stated above areas.

According to the Prince William press release, here is where free testing locations can be found:

“Saturday, July 18, 2020

Development Services Building

5 County Complex Ct.

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Start Time 8:30 AM Monday, July 20, 2020

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Drive

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time: 9:00 AM Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Road

Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time: 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Metz Middle School

9950 Wellington Road

Manassas, Virginia 20110

Start Time: 9:00 AM”

These sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. According to Prince William County Government, citizens should arrive to the testing sites early as testing is only available until testing kits are gone.

More information about testing and the county’s response to the coronavirus available at pwcgov.org.