Pfitzner Stadium to host four drive-in movies this summer

The G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge was once home to minor league baseball, but it will soon become a temporary drive-in theater.

The idea, called ‘Movies at the Pfitz,’ was conceived by Ben Hazekamp, a financial advisor, and Valerie Meale, a business development manager at Whitlock Wealth Management in Lake Ridge. They contacted Seth Hendler-Voss, Director of Prince William County Parks and Recreation, who supported the idea and aided in making it possible.

The event, which will span over four weeks, will serve as a fundraiser for the service budgets of the Woodbridge and Lake Ridge Rotary clubs. The clubs will be donating all profits gained from car pass sales, sponsorships, and advertising to local nonprofits in Prince William County. The two Rotary clubs also are providing 10 and 15 volunteers for the drive-thru.

“During these trying times for many in our community, we wanted to find a way to give back and support both our community as well as our local nonprofits. We came up with ‘Movies at the Pfitz’ to deliver some much needed entertainment for many stuck inside for months, while giving those same people an opportunity to support local nonprofits who are serving so many in our community. This four-night drive-in is our way of giving back to the community we love,” said Hazekamp.

The event secured a partnership with A2Z Entertainment, who will be both supplying and operating equipment for the drive-in show, as well as sponsorships from multiple companies. Comcast, for example, has given the event a $5,000 sponsorship.

To decide on the proper films, Hazekamp and Meale hosted an online survey asking the public to vote for the movies they want to watch. They currently have four movies lined up and are trying to get the rights to air them. The movies are:

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Grease

Field of Dreams

The fourth movie has not yet been announced.

Car passes will cost $30 per vehicle and the stadium will have a limit of 115 vehicles, and there will be two food trucks and a restaurant on-site for patrons. To keep with social distancing guidelines, each vehicle will park in every other parking space and each patron is encouraged to wear a mask outside.

The films will be shown on July 25, August 1, August 15, and August 22.