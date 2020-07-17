FRED transit to close Stafford VQ1 bus service to Quantico

Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FRED) announced via a press release that it will terminate its VQ1 route bus effective on August 17.

This route was an express feeder bus system for those traveling from Stafford up to the Quantico VRE station.

FRED sites low ridership of the service as the reason for its deactivation.

The route had been opened as a demonstration project to assess public interest in transit service to Quantico Office Park and the Quantico VRE station. The route ran Monday through Friday from 4:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

“The route had not generated enough ridership to warrant continued funding by [Stafford] County and the investment of additional Federal Transit Administration project funds,” stated FRED Manager of Police, Planning, and Compliance R. Craig Reed.

Stafford County in coordination with FRED opened a written public comment period regarding the VQ1 route on July 16 and was scheduled to close it on August 7. After the comments that were received, the county decided to pursue the route’s termination.

Potomac Local News reported on this route’s opening back in May 2019. Comments made to PLN by then Stafford County Supervisor Jack Cavalier held hope for the route’s success.