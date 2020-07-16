Sue D. Martin, 66, of Woodbridge, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Family visitation and the memorial service will be held on July 21, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193. Family visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 pm and the memorial service will be 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Sue was born in Great Falls, Montana, June 15th, 1954. She was the third of four children born to Jack E. DeLong and Marie R. DeLong. Sue earned an associate degree in computer science from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College in Asheville, North Carolina. After moving to Northern Virginia, she went on to work as a computer programmer for the United States Department of Agriculture until her retirement. Sue raised three daughters of her own and welcomed two more children into her heart when she remarried in 2000. During her lifetime, Sue enjoyed many hobbies and interests including: cross stitching, sewing, quilting, jewelry making, and raising her parrot, Kokomo. Sue was a devoted mother, caring spouse, loving sister, and a good friend.

Sue is survived by her husband: Richard Martin; her children: Katrina Rhett and son-in- law, James Rhett; Leslie Smith; Melinda Smith; Toni Martin and her partner, Julie Treherne; and Aaron Martin and daughter-in-law, Robin Martin; siblings: Sharon DeLong; Gregory DeLong and sister-in-law, Jackie DeLong; and grandchildren: Madelyn Rhett, Abigail Rhett, Noah Winner, Aubree Winner, Eva Gray, Arianna Chinault, Zoe Chinault, Logan Chinault, Jackson Lane, and Harper Martin. Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick DeLong.