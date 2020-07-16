Don’t miss our special Back to School Town Hall at 9 p.m. on YouTube.

As schools reopen — some virtually and some with a mix of online classes and in-person learning — parents, teachers, and students have questions. We’ve been reporting on the local school jurisdictions in our area and their plans for reopening.

Tonight, we’ll talk with Babur Lateef and Sanford Williams, Chairman of the Prince William County and Manassas City school boards, respectively. Also joining us is Kristina Kotlus, Publisher of PWC Moms, and Gianna Jirak, of our PLN reporting team, who has been leading our schools reporting on this issue.

We’ll take your questions during the live broadcast.