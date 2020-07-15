Wanted man involved in the stabbing of a woman caught, held without bond

A man wanted for maliciously stabbing a woman before fleeing the scene was caught within the same day the crime happened.

According to a Manassas City Police Department press release, the event occurred on July 14, at 6:48 a.m. when officers arrived to investigate a report of a stabbing. Police stated that when they arrived at 10200 Block of Cedar Ridge Drive, they found a woman injured from a stab wound.

The woman received first aid and was flown to a local hospital where her serious injuries were taken care of. She is now in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and was believed to have been driving a white Ford transit van with the license plate saying “NAZAR1” on it, according to police. A $1,000 dollar award for anyone who helped assist in solving the case was later announced.

Police caught the suspect, who has been identified as Salomon Alberto Nazar, a 42-year-old resident of Manassas, the same day the crime was committed. He is currently being held without bond.