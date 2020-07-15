Ronal Lyvon Livingston

Ron Livingston was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on March 19, 1940. He moved to Virginia at the age of 18 He started working as a welder then switched to automotive radiator repair. He would also repair

radiators off of heavy construction vehicles. Something nobody wanted to tackle because of the size and weight of the radiator but ron loved the challenge. Ron was known in northern Virginia as the most experienced and the best in the business .

Ron was married to Karen Livingston for 37 years and they have one son, John. Ron has 2 other children from a previous marriage Stephen and Angela. He has six grandchildren 4 great grandchildren. Ron has 3 sisters still living and one brother and sister who has passed away. He has many nieces and nephews and one nephew, Eric he mentored thru the years and called him “his third son”.

Ron liked to cook in his earlier days before he lost his legs. He would have karens meals ready everynight when she came home from work and then he would wash all the dishes so she could relax and get her clothes ready for the next day. Rons favorite country food was gravy and biscuits, his kids and grandkids would love when he would cook it for them. Ron did his best to show everybody how to make it with no lumps but as much as everybody tried nobody could do it like him.

Rons hobby was restoring old cars and riding his Harley motorcycle. His dream of riding his Harley was gone when he had his legs amputated due to diabetes. His hope was to buy a three wheeler in the future when he got well.

Ron was a member of parkway church , he considered the church his extended family. his love for god and his and family motivated him to keep fighting for a long life but he ran his race as far as he could. Passed at age 80.