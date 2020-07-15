Citizens and businesses struggling to pay real estate taxes during the coronavirus pandemic will have a payment extension to October 15, 2020, due to a decision from the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

According to an Office of Communications press release, the board has decided to postpone the first-half real estate tax payment due date from July 15 to October 15, 2020, giving citizens an extra three months to gather their finances. This decision will help businesses and residents by providing penalty and interest relief from unpaid real estate taxes during the difficult times of the pandemic, according to the press release.

“This action […] allows the public three additional months of time before they need to remit their 2020 first half real estate payment, potentially alleviating approximately $3.8 million in penalties plus interest,” said Sherrie Johnson from the Prince William County Office of Communications in a press release.

Johnson stated that this decision, however, does not apply to any delinquent taxes, penalty, or interest that was due before July 15 nor does it mean that any 2020 first-half real estate taxes already paid will be refunded.