Police are investigating a homicide as victims appear at hospital with gunshot wounds

One man is dead and another in a local hospital after reports of a shooting in Lake Ridge.

The crime happened on Tuesday, July 14, at 10:15 p.m., when officers responded to Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane in Lake Ridge to investigate reports of gunfire. According to a Prince William County Police Department press release, one man was located nearby on Oakwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said officers began to use trauma kits and conducted CPR on the victim until rescue personnel arrived on the scene. The wounded man was identified as a 19-year-old and was transported to a local area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police. The suspect and motives against victims have not been announced.

Police stated that while they were investigating the incident, another man arrived at a local area hospital, who was also suffering from gunshot injuries. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police have determined that this incident appears to be isolated to the aforementioned intersection and does not appear to be a random event.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a web-tip to pwcgov.org.