Two events of larceny, drugs, and one case of fraud have occurred in Stafford County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.
Here is what we know:
“LARCENY
New Hope Church Road 07/14 8:47 a.m. A resident reported the theft of a package from their
residence. The incident is under investigation.
Anita Drive 07/14 8:34 p.m. A resident reported that two bicycles were stolen from their
property. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact
Deputy M. W. Taylor at 540-658-4400.
FRAUD
Drum Court 07/14 9:19 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown person or persons opened a
fraudulent account under their identity. The incident is under investigation.
DRUGS
Petroleum Lane 07/14 8:07 a.m. Sergeant J. J. Kreider observed a Dodge pick-up truck travelling
on Warrenton Road that returned having an expired registration. Additionally, the registered
owner of the vehicle returned with a suspended driver’s license and wanted through Stafford
County. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Petroleum Lane. The driver of the
vehicle was identified as Matthew Taylor, 38 who was the registered owner of the vehicle. In
plain view, Sergeant Kreider observed drug paraphernalia. Taylor was placed into custody and a
subsequent search of the vehicle yielded additional narcotics evidence. Taylor was arrested for
possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving suspended.
Taylor was also served on his active warrant. Taylor was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail
on a secured bond.
Butler Road 07/13 10:06 p.m. Deputy D. A. Earp, Jr. responded to this area for a report of a
subject acting erratically inside of a vehicle. Deputy Earp located the vehicle and made contact
with the driver, Everett Sheetz, 52. Immediately, Deputy Earp observed narcotics paraphernalia
in plain view inside of the vehicle. Sheetz was detained and a search of the vehicle was
conducted which yielded additional narcotics evidence. Sheetz was arrested for possession of a
controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. Sheetz was held
at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.”
Anyone with information regarding the crimes above is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. Updates on these crimes can be found on their social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.