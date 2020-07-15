Man with expired registration gets pulled over and police find drugs, according to authorities

Two events of larceny, drugs, and one case of fraud have occurred in Stafford County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

Here is what we know:

“LARCENY

New Hope Church Road 07/14 8:47 a.m. A resident reported the theft of a package from their

residence. The incident is under investigation. Anita Drive 07/14 8:34 p.m. A resident reported that two bicycles were stolen from their

property. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact

Deputy M. W. Taylor at 540-658-4400. FRAUD

Drum Court 07/14 9:19 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown person or persons opened a

fraudulent account under their identity. The incident is under investigation. DRUGS

Petroleum Lane 07/14 8:07 a.m. Sergeant J. J. Kreider observed a Dodge pick-up truck travelling

on Warrenton Road that returned having an expired registration. Additionally, the registered

owner of the vehicle returned with a suspended driver’s license and wanted through Stafford

County. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Petroleum Lane. The driver of the

vehicle was identified as Matthew Taylor, 38 who was the registered owner of the vehicle. In

plain view, Sergeant Kreider observed drug paraphernalia. Taylor was placed into custody and a

subsequent search of the vehicle yielded additional narcotics evidence. Taylor was arrested for

possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving suspended.

Taylor was also served on his active warrant. Taylor was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail

on a secured bond. Butler Road 07/13 10:06 p.m. Deputy D. A. Earp, Jr. responded to this area for a report of a

subject acting erratically inside of a vehicle. Deputy Earp located the vehicle and made contact

with the driver, Everett Sheetz, 52. Immediately, Deputy Earp observed narcotics paraphernalia

in plain view inside of the vehicle. Sheetz was detained and a search of the vehicle was

conducted which yielded additional narcotics evidence. Sheetz was arrested for possession of a

controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. Sheetz was held

at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.”

Anyone with information regarding the crimes above is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. Updates on these crimes can be found on their social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.